Betty Kyallo Back on the Dating Scene, Spotted at Lawyer Conrad Anangwe’s Home (Photos)

Former news anchor Betty Kyallo is finally dating.

The Flair by Betty beauty parlour proprietor is according to word on the street dating an emerging lawyer Conrad Anangwe Maloba.

The two were spotted at Anangwe’s apartment by what Betty has referred to as a “nosy neighbour”. According to the “nosy neighbour”, the mother of one has been visiting the rather flashy lawyer quite often and spent the weekend at his place.

Betty is in a yellow hoodie paired with a pair of blue jeans and her new beau in a pink hoodie and blue jeans.

In a series of photos shared online, the couple is seen getting into a car. They were apparently going for a drive on a chilly Sunday morning.







Betty Kyallo with boyfriend Conrad Anangwe [Courtesy]The neighbour alleged that Betty spent Sunday with Conrad Anangwe, left and came back later that evening. Her car was still within the apartment block on Monday morning.

After word got out that she was seeing the lawyer cum entrepreneur, Betty said, “Naambiwa kuna chai mahali. Ebu mkunywe kuna baridi sana.”

“Also poleni kama hampendwi. Mimi napendwa sana.”

She also blasted the “nosy neighbour” who shared the news with the world through blogger Edgar Obare.

“Weeuh enyewe how do you sit on your balcony following other people’s lives. Hadi unajua saa ya kurudi home . Loneliness is real aki,” she wrote.

Conrad Anangwe, now known to be behind some of the dirty wash-wash deals, has yet to respond to the allegations. Lawyer Conrad Anangwe is the Conrad Law and Consultancy firm owner located at Crawford Business Park.

Conrad Anangwe is now said to be behind the major fake gold and money scams in the country, acting as the transaction boss of the gang of young people behind major scams. He is known to use fronts to take the flack for him like now Nick Ndeda is fronted as the man dating Betty Kyalo while Conrad Anangwe lies behind the face.

Conrad and team exposed;

Betty Kyallo seems to be so liquid now having opened ladies and gents saloons in Kilimani and Upper Hill recently. She is also partitioning an office in downtown Nairobi while her sister, Mercy Kyallo, is also promoting her Yallo Leather business.

Nick Ndeda who is now said to be the right-hand man of lawyer Conrad Anangwe, is said to be planning to launch a Nick Ndeda Mental Health Foundation. Betty Kyallo was to act as a prop and the images were shot by someone Betty Kyallo positioned to take the photos.

Edgar Obare might be aware or not about the same but he is being used to create the buzz around Nick Ndeda and Betty Kyallo before the real unveiling of the Mental Health charity owned by Nick Ndeda.

Betty has previously been said to be involved with Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Ali Nur alias Somali Bae.

She was married to NTV investigative journalist Dennis Okari.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu