TV Girl Betty Kyallo, Chef Tracy Macharia Surprise Mbagathi Hospital Medics With Lunch [Photos]

Caring has the gift of making the ordinary special, a famous quote by renowned late psychologist George R. Bach, is perhaps the best quote that can describe good deeds that a section of Kenyans continue to extend to front line workers in the fight against the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Well, TV girl Betty Kyallo on Saturday surprised health workers at the Mbagathi Hospital with a meal as they continue to care for Covid-19 patients and contacts isolated in the facility.

The K24TV anchor teamed up with her celebrity friend and chef, Tracy Macharia, to put a smile on the faces of the medics.

In an Instagram post, Betty said she wanted to show gratitude to the men and women charged with the role of flattening the Covid-19 curve in the country.

“Yesterday my friend Chef Tracy Macharia and I decided to do a little something for some of the health workers at Mbagathi. It was just a way to say thank you for the great work they are doing in this pandemic,” she stated.

Read: Betty Kyallo Among 36 Mediamax Staffers Who’ve Obtained Court Order Barring Media House From Effecting Pay Cuts

Betty said she had an opportunity of serving more than 150 staff at the hospital drawn from different departments including nurses, clinicians, lab technicians and support staff.

The Weekend With Betty host said the event was successful thanks to the hospital’s understanding administration that opened their doors for the team.

“I want to personally thank the Administration for allowing us to do this. It was worth the hard work. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, clinicians, lab technicians plus all the support staff including cleaners, guards, ” she said.

Read Also: Speculations As Betty Kyallo Is Spotted With Comedian MC Jessy (Video)

“Also a big thank you to the kitchen staff led by Solomon who together with his team led us so well till we were done. Big up Tracy Macvharia for thinking of this amazing idea. We ended up being of service to more than 150 staff.”

Tracy Macharia is a popular chef who has made several appearances in local TV stations to showcase her cooking skills.

The idea to cook for the medics is an inspiration to many Kenyans who may need to extend a hand to the special group that is in the front line in the fight against the contagious disease.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu