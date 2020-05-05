Betty Kyallo Admits To Calling Ex Lovers When Intoxicated

K24 TV news anchor Betty Kyallo has taken a liking to Instagram Live as COVID-19 confines people to their homes.

Recently, the bubbly mother of one admitted to calling her ex lovers especially when intoxicated.

She told her followers that she does not call to get back together but just to make sure things are okay between them.

“I call my exes. I have called a couple of them. I am like ‘Hey Pete, what is up?’ And it is like 1:47 a.m. and I tell them that the way we broke things off was not the best,” she said.

It is an open secret that Betty has in the past been involved with NTV’s Dennis Okari and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Now, the Weekend With Betty host is dating a certain “Somali guy” whose identity we are yet to find out.

The TV girl also calls her mother and her sisters with future plans including a TV show.

“First I call my mum and I am like ‘Mommy, thank you very much for birthing me.’ Mum is like, ‘Betty, it is 12:47 a.m. and you are waking me up?’” she said.

The Flair By Betty Parlour proprietor does not miss the chance to call friends who are really not friends.

According to Betty, these are people who she really does not care for but is not keen on letting them know.

The anchor is also open to getting married again and having more children.

Now, she told her fans, she knows what to look for in a life partner.

“For a long time I didn’t want to get married after the divorce, but I think I know what went wrong and I know I can be better ad I know what I need to look for in somebody. So, I’m starting to warm up to the idea of marriage because for me it was a no. But for now I find myself thinking okay, inaweza,” said Betty.

