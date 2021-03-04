Betty Kyallo Blasts American Musician Tyrese For Falsifying Facts About Breakup With Okari

Media personality and TV girl Betty Kyallo has blasted American musician Tyrese for falsifying information about breakup with ex-husband Dennis Okari.

In a post that has been since deleted, Tyrese shared a picture of Betty and Okari on their wedding day with their team bridesmaid. The post then alluded that Betty’s bridesmaid who was also the best friend attended the wedding in 2015 and in 2019 she became the bride of the same man.

“Heyy friend, Wait! People that you allow in as around your life will want your life. She was not ok with seeing her friend’s life flourish…A monster is a monster waiting on an opportunity to be a monster,” Tyrese wrote.

Betty quickly called Tyrese out terming the information false as and inaccurate. She further asked him to get his facts right and apologize for the character assassination.

“Just following up on a falsely written post from Tyrese that’s just absurd! These social media streets could tarnish people’s characters for nothing at all. I can’t keep quiet when people just want to use falsehoods to create a buzz on their pages. You are a respectable personality get your act right and apologize for this gross Character assassination,” Betty wrote.

The post that has since been pulled down has ignited mixed reactions, with a section of people accusing Betty of clout chasing while others castigated Tyrese for posting without checking hs facts.

