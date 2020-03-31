Speculations As Betty Kyallo Is Spotted With Comedian MC Jessy (Video)

K24 TV news anchor Betty Kyallo has been said to be dating a lot of men.

But most recently she was spotted with a certain “Somali Guy” whose identity the public is yet to unearth.

Some identified him as Alinur Mohammed, a businessman and aspiring politician.

Mohammed did however deny being the man in Betty’s life.

“There has been speculation about my personal life in the past few days. Kenyans are linking me to the Somali Guy who was mentioned by NTV news anchor Ken Mijungu in his story that touched on Betty Kyallo and Dennis Okari. All these speculation are misleading,” he said.

Fast forward to a few days ago, the Up close With Betty host, was busted with Churchill Show comedian, Mc Jessy.

In a video shared on Instagram by former radio producer Joe Muchiri, Betty can be seen in the passenger seat even as he tries to conceal her face with an emoji.

Muchiri is castigating Mc Jessy for being outdoors after the government urged citizens to stay indoors over coronavirus.

“Busted 😜 @jessythemc jana ame sema watu wakae home na Nime mpata hapa Lenana road aki tangatanga 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ muache double standards Corona is not spread at night only iko hata mchana, mna penda ku ingilia watu wa #UsikuSacco coz wanaraha mingi kuwa shinda 🙂😜 Hata Hio asteroid ina kuja kuanguka mta sema ni sisi tume leta 😒😒 Acha ni ingie CBD just to do an analysis of these hypocrites, it better be empty AF na wa record nyote huko,” Muchiri captioned the video.

A few weeks, Mc Jessy was rumoured to be dating KICC boss and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s niece Nana Gecaga.

The rumours were fueled by the comedian’s post in which he was hanging out with Nana.

“All girls who have been salivating for me and disturbing me in my inbox should now know that I’m somebody’s property. I belong in the first class family,” he wrote.

Nana did however clear the air, noting that the reports were “fake news.”

