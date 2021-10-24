Betty Kyallo Admits To Struggling With Business

Media personality and former TV presenter Betty Kyallo has admitted to struggling with business, three years after launching Flair By Betty.

In an interview with The Star, Betty said that her business had recorded dwindling fortunes during the Covid-19 pandemic “just like any other business”.

“I will not want to say that I am doing very well. Truth be told it has been a rough couple of months for many entrepreneurs. I have struggled just like other entrepreneurs because the business environment has not been very friendly to small-scale businesses,” said Ms Kyallo.

According to Ms Kyallo, being in a field that does not offer basic services has been the main challenge for her, since most of the services offered at Flair By Betty target the high-end market.

“People just don’t have money to spend, especially on luxurious services like micro-blading…what we do at the salon,” she said.

To stay afloat, Betty said that they had to cut prices to accommodate their customers who were looking to reduce their expenditures during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

“The secret is always knowing how to have your comeback. For us, we did a few things to make sure our customers are still catered for, like reducing the prices. It makes the customer feel that you are considerate,” she said.

Ms Kyallo launched Flair By Betty in 2018 after a fallout with Susan Kaittany, with whom they founded Posh Palace Hair Studio & Spa.

Ms Kyallo’s career in media has taken a nosedive in recent times, after her unceremonious exit from K24 in 2020.

She landed a TV show on KTN, The Big Quiz Show, in March this year, but the show lasted a couple of months before it ended abruptly, with complaints from members of the public.

The Big Quiz Show has been airing every Sunday on KTN Home as an interactive live TV gaming show, where the audience get to win several prizes, including cash awards.

Before the show was discontinued after running for two months, there had been complaints that some of the winners in the show were yet to receive their dues.

Thousands had registered for the competition and used to pay their subscription, answering weekly trivia hoping to win awards.

100 winners won various amounts of money weekly with the top prize capped at Ksh1 million and the 100th winning player walked away with Ksh1,000.

