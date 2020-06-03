Betty Kyallo Flaunts A 2019 Porsche Cayenne Days After Quitting K24

Former K24 anchor Betty Kyallo has acquired a new car, 2019 Porsche Cayenne just days after quitting the media station.

The car is estimated to cost $66,750 (Sh7.1 million), including the $1,050 destination charge.

Taking to her Instagram, the sassy presenter posted a picture with the car parked outside her house, with the caption, “Gotta move differently if you want different! Another One is home! This time White.”

This ignited mixed reactions from her fans who likened it to the previous one she once owned with speculations indicating that it had been gifted by a famous politician.

Further speculations indicated that the car had been taken away from her in a dramatic turn of events.

On May 30, 2020, Betty announced her exit from Mediamax’s K24 barely two years after she joined the station as a member of the dream team that was to take the Uhuru Kenyatta-owned station to the next level.

After anchoring the news on Saturday night, she announced her exit, thanking fans who had supported her.

“I really appreciate you all. It is now time for me to say goodbye here on K24 TV. Thank you so much for all the support, I appreciate you, God bless you and I love you,” she said.

She had earlier hinted about the exit through an Instagram post asking her fans to watch ‘today’ as she was not sure about ‘tomorrow’.

Betty has been embroiled in a tussle with her employer in the recent months that led to litigation after the latter announced plans to cut senior employer salaries by 50 percent. She was among the 36 employees who went to court and successfully obtained orders to stop the salary cuts.

She has since launched a YouTube channel, Betty Kyallo Lately, where she connects and links up with her fans accounting for her daily activities.

