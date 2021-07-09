Betting Regulator Bans Radio Stations from Running Lotteries Over Fraud

The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) on Friday barred all radio stations from running lottery programmes.

In a statement, the regulator director Peter Mbugi noted that the board was concerned over the rampant fraud reported.

According to Mbugi, license holders and radio stations are collaborating to run illegal lotteries.

This he said as he noted that it is against the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act for media house to run such lotteries.

“This scenario has not only provided a fertile ground for unauthorized gaming activities but has also affected the general messaging of prize competitions and lotteries to a menial “send this and win that” without informing the public what competition or lottery they are engaging in,” said the BCLB director.

“In order to address this abuse, radio stations will not be allowed to carry out any lottery or prize competition draw unless the said radio station has a gaming permit to do so.”

Should a station intend to run lotteries, then it will be required to be properly licensed and the activities witnessed by BCLB officers.

On Wednesday, Media Council of Kenya (MCK) appointed a task force to review betting and related activities in media outlets.

“The Council has noted that the content in advertisements and talk shows often does not meet the standards established in law,” said council CEO David Omwoyo.

“The regulation of such content is important to safeguard the accuracy of information consumed by the public.”

The taskforce consists of Emmanuel Juma, Wangethi Mwangi, Ken Bosire, Ruth Nesoba, Julie Masiga, Tole Nyatta and Lydia Radoli.

