Betting Firm 22Bet Kenya Promises Generous Odds For NBA Playoffs

Even as major football leagues across the globe come to a close, punters will now be looking to cash in through other sporting activities.

According to betting firm 22Bet Kenya, the break of major domestic leagues is an opportunity to promote other sporting activities across the globe such as the National Basketball Association (NBA) games.

“The world of sports is wide just like any other sector. A pause in major football leagues such as the EPL, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Champions League is not an end to sporting activities. We have other games such as the NBA which is ongoing and the coming Euro games,” said 22Bet Kenya social media and community manager Eric Mwai.

“The break presents a perfect opportunity to promote the so called “alternatives” since football has been presented as the main thing. To do this, we have decided to give out boosted odds for the NBA playoffs as a token of appreciation to basketball fans and punters,” he added.

Read: NBA Legend Michael Jordan Coughs Up Ksh1 Billion To Support Community Clinics

On Wednesday, Suns will face Lakers, while Clippers will face Mavericks.

On Tuesday, Anthony Davis scored 34 points as the Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns 109-102 to level their NBA Western Conference first round playoff series.

Davis, 28, also served up 10 rebounds, while LeBron James added 23 points for the Lakers to level the series at 1-1. The Lakers will now switch to their home court at the Staples Center for game three of the best-of-seven series on Friday. Punters can place their bets on the 22Bet Kenya website or the mobile app. “The boosted odds have coincided with our bonus promotion, where we give 100 percent bonus to punters who deposit between Ksh1,000 and Ksh15,000,” added Mwai. 22Bet Kenya, run by Pesa Bets LTD, says that this bonus offer doesn’t include deposits made with crypto currencies such as bitcoin or ethereum. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu