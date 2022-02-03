Senator Beth Mugo’s Husband Nicholas Dies, To be Cremated Tomorrow

Nominated Senator Beth Mugo on Thursday lost her husband, Ambassador Nicholas Mugo.

Senator Mugo said in a statement to news outlets that her husband of 63 years died at the Nairobi Hospital after a long illness. He was 86 years old.

“With profound sadness and sorrow, I wish to announce the death of my husband, Amb. Nicholas Mugo, that happened early this morning at the Nairobi Hospital after a long illness,” she said.

The deceased was among the first generation of Kenyans to benefit from the late Tom Mboya and the late Dr Julius Kiano’s scholarship program for further studies in the United States.

Read: Late Charles Njonjo Cremated In Kariokor

The program was launched in the 1950s in collaboration with the late US President John F. Kennedy.

“On attainment of Kenya’s independence, Amb. Mugo was recruited to join the East African Community while still in the United States. He was among the first Kenya Africans who came back to the country to take up the responsibilities of serving the nation,” said the bereaved legislator.

As a career diplomat, he served as Kenya’s Ambassador in France, Ethiopia, the Vatican, and Yugoslavia, among others.

Amb Mugo, who served as a church Elder at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) St Andrews Church for many years, will be laid to rest on Friday.

His memorial service will be held at a later date, which will be announced by the family.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...