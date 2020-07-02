Bestine Kazadi Elected First Woman President Of DRC Football Giant AS Vita Club

Bestine Kazadi was on Wednesday elected the first woman president of DR Congo football giant AS Vita Club.

A lawyer by profession, the Belgian-born polled 38 votes against her closest challenger Diomi Ndongala, who managed six votes less.

She succeeds General Amisi “Tango” Fort, who stepped down after a thirteen-year reign.

Prior to her election, Bestine was unknown to many in the football circles, but her late dad Kazadi Tshishishi was a former board chairman of Vita Club.

She is a practicing lawyer and owns a law firm in Kinshasa.

Bestine is also an advisor to the DR Congo president Fèlix Tshisekedi.

She has promised to buy the Black Dolphins a plane and build them a stadium.

Vita Club presently use Martyrs’ Stadium, Kinshasa as their home ground.

