in SPORTS

Bestine Kazadi Elected First Woman President Of DRC Football Giant AS Vita Club

109 Views

Bestine Kazadi was on Wednesday elected the first woman president of DR Congo football giant AS Vita Club.

A lawyer by profession, the Belgian-born polled 38 votes against her closest challenger Diomi Ndongala, who managed six votes less.

She succeeds General Amisi “Tango” Fort, who stepped down after a thirteen-year reign.

Prior to her election, Bestine was unknown to many in the football circles, but her late dad Kazadi Tshishishi was a former board chairman of Vita Club.

She is a practicing lawyer and owns a law firm in Kinshasa.

Bestine is also an advisor to the DR Congo president Fèlix Tshisekedi.

She has promised to buy the Black Dolphins a plane and build them a stadium.

Vita Club presently use Martyrs’ Stadium, Kinshasa as their home ground.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Comedians Zeddy, Sleepy David In Online War Over Exposé On Churchill Show Creative Director