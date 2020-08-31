Best Phone and Device Offers on Masoko

Safaricom phone and device deals on Masoko offers you a wide selection of phone brands at great prices.

If you are looking to buy yourself or your loved one a smartphone, you want to start by choosing a trusted vendor with the best deals.

Below are some of the best buys on Masoko this end month.

Huawei Y6 2019

The midnight black smartphone currently on offer features a 6.09″ display( HD+ (1560 x 720) with an MTK MT6761 (4-CORE) processor, single sim slot with 4G / 3G / 2G capabilities and Battery capacity of 3020mAh.

The phone is currently going for Sh 10,999, a 20% discount from Sh13,799.

Features

Memory: 32GB ROM, 2GB RAM

Rear Camera: 13 M AF Camera, f/1.8

Front Camera: 8 MP FF Camera, Selfie Toning Flash 2.0

Warranty 1 year

Nokia 7.2

The phone features a 6.3″ display ( Size 159,88 × 75,11 × 8,25 mm) and operates on CPU Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 66 processor and a battery capacity of 3500mAh. It runs on WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth® 5.0 network.

The phone is retailing at 5% discount at Sh25,999 from Sh27,499. The offer includes a free case.

Features

Rear cameras 48 MP 1/2″ Quad Pixel, 5 MP depth sensor, 8 MP sensor with ultra-wide lens and Rear flash LED

Front-facing camera 20 MP Quad Pixel, Other ZEISS Optics

Memory: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM

Warranty: One year

Wiko Y60

The 5.45″ display smartphone is Safaricom locked and comes with Sh 1,000 worth of airtime. It operates on Android Operating System V9 with a Quad Core 1.3 GHz processor. The phone is selling at Sh5,999, a 12% discount from its usual price of Sh6,799.

Features

1GB RAM/16Gb Internal Memory, 5MP Front & Back Camera, Memory Card support, FM Radio, 2500mah, Single Sim

Tecno Camon 15 Air

The cool misty grey phone features a 6.6″ display with an Octa-core processor, 5000 mAh battery and a single sim card slot. The phone comes at a 55 discount to retail at Sh16,399 from 17,399.

Features include

Camera: 48 MP on Primary Camera and 8MP on Secondary Camera

Memory: 3 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM

Warranty: One year

Tecno Camon 15 Premier

6.6″ Display with 2.3GHz Octa-Core processor, 4000 mAh battery and single sim card slot. Masoko.com is offering a 5% discount on the phone to retail at Sh26,399 from Sh27,899.

Features

Camera: 64 MegaPixels on the Primary Camera and 32 MegaPixels on Secondary Camera.

Memory: 6GB RAM and 128 GB ROM

Warranty: One year

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2019

Black Tablet running on CPU Speed 2GHz CPU Type 64bit Quad-Core processor. Current offer price Sh16,699, 5% discount from normal price of Sh17,699.

Size (Main Display) 8.0″ (203.1mm),Resolution (Main Display)1280 x 800 (WXGA), Technology (Main Display)TFT, Color Depth (Main Display)16M

Rear Camera Resolution 8.0 MP with Auto Focus and No Flash, Front Camera Resolution 2.0 MP

Memory: 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM

External Memory Support MicroSD (Up to 512GB)

Warranty: 2 years

