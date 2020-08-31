in TECH

Best Phone and Device Offers on Masoko

Safaricom phone and device deals on Masoko offers you a wide selection of phone brands at great prices.

If you are looking to buy yourself or your loved one a smartphone, you want to start by choosing a trusted vendor with the best deals.

Below are some of the best buys on Masoko this end month.

Huawei Y6 2019 

The midnight black smartphone currently on offer features a 6.09″ display( HD+ (1560 x 720) with an MTK MT6761 (4-CORE) processor, single sim slot with 4G / 3G / 2G capabilities and Battery capacity of 3020mAh.

The phone is currently going for Sh 10,999, a 20% discount from Sh13,799.

Features

Memory: 32GB ROM, 2GB RAM

Rear Camera: 13 M AF Camera, f/1.8

Front Camera: 8 MP FF Camera, Selfie Toning Flash 2.0

Warranty 1 year

Read: Safaricom Top Five End Month Offers On Phones

Nokia 7.2 

The phone features a 6.3″ display ( Size 159,88 × 75,11 × 8,25 mm) and operates on CPU Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 66 processor and a battery capacity of 3500mAh. It runs on WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth® 5.0 network.

The phone is retailing at 5% discount at Sh25,999 from Sh27,499. The offer includes a free case.

Features

Rear cameras 48 MP 1/2″ Quad Pixel, 5 MP depth sensor, 8 MP sensor with ultra-wide lens and Rear flash LED

Front-facing camera 20 MP Quad Pixel, Other ZEISS Optics

Memory:  4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM

Warranty: One year

Wiko Y60

The 5.45″ display smartphone is Safaricom locked and comes with Sh 1,000 worth of airtime. It operates on Android Operating System V9 with a Quad Core 1.3 GHz processor. The phone is selling at Sh5,999, a 12% discount from its usual price of Sh6,799.

Features

1GB RAM/16Gb Internal Memory, 5MP Front & Back Camera, Memory Card support, FM Radio, 2500mah, Single Sim

Read Also: Safaricom Launches Android TV Box That Allows You To Stream From Netflix, ShowMax

Tecno Camon 15 Air

The cool misty grey phone features a 6.6″ display with an Octa-core processor, 5000 mAh battery and a single sim card slot. The phone comes at a 55 discount to retail at Sh16,399 from 17,399.

Features include

Camera: 48 MP on Primary Camera and 8MP on Secondary Camera

Memory: 3 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM

Warranty: One year

Tecno Camon 15 Premier

6.6″ Display with 2.3GHz Octa-Core processor, 4000 mAh battery and single sim card slot. Masoko.com is offering a 5% discount on the phone to retail at Sh26,399 from Sh27,899.

Features

Camera: 64 MegaPixels on the Primary Camera and 32 MegaPixels on Secondary Camera.

Memory: 6GB RAM and 128 GB ROM

Warranty: One year

Read Also: USIU Africa Partners With Safaricom To Launch Subsidized Data For Students

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2019

Black Tablet running on CPU Speed 2GHz CPU Type 64bit Quad-Core processor. Current offer price Sh16,699, 5% discount from normal price of Sh17,699.

Size (Main Display) 8.0″ (203.1mm),Resolution (Main Display)1280 x 800 (WXGA), Technology (Main Display)TFT, Color Depth (Main Display)16M

Rear Camera  Resolution 8.0 MP with Auto Focus and No Flash, Front Camera  Resolution 2.0 MP

Memory: 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM

External Memory Support MicroSD (Up to 512GB)

Warranty: 2 years

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Masoko

Written by Vanessa Murrey

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

KWS Rubbishes Claims Of Increasing Park Entry Fees For Kenyans

Ida Odinga Reveals She Raised Ksh176 Million For Her Alma Mater Ogande Girls Library Project