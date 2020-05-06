Best Online Resources to Get Information About Covid-19 Pandemic

For most of our population, Covid-19 is the very first pandemic that we are experiencing. It so happens that it struck at a digital age and that does not mean we are free from malicious software and computer viruses. Most of our daily activities are now confined to the internet posing cyber security risks at an all-time high.

Hackers are working overtime to try and spread malicious rumors and conspiracy theories by sharing harmful information online and on social media. Examples include the likening of the Covid-19 to a biological weapon and relating the outbreak of the disease to the new 5G network.

Despite the misconceptions and false information, there are numerous resources involving smartphones and social media that are helping people get access to the right information. There are apps to keep track of the Coronavirus, services to help people receive healthcare remotely and physical phones that are being used for contact tracing.

Because we are all in a continuous search for information, some apps may hide malicious software to harm your device. So ensure that you are getting information from trusted resources at all times.

Google has a covid-19 alert on their homepage complete with real time information and insights both locally and internationally. They also provide useful links to the WHO pages, current topics and Q&As regarding the disease. They also provide information on how best to protect yourself and even offer videos to help you cope with lockdowns.

Microsoft also has its own interactive bing map which features addition of news related to the Coronavirus. Most of its information are sourced from the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and WHO and although they may not be real-time, the information is reliable. Bing has a map that shows the concentration of the disease globally.

The online dashboard from Johns Hopkins University has been the source of choice to many news channels globally. It has detailed aggregated information from trusted sources worldwide; and provides data on the spread, recoveries and fatalities that are covid-19 related.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also uses SMS service to relay information about the Coronavirus to your phone number. You can also use a USSD code *719# to access information about the Coronavirus on your phone.

