Besieged Omosh now Says He Spent over Sh300,000 to Settle Debts [Video]

Amid growing pressure from well-wishers on how former Tahidi High Actor Joseph Kinuthia Kamau alias Omosh spent over Sh700,000 contributed in a recent fund drive, the thespian has come out to dismiss claims he squandered the money.

Kenyans overwhelmingly came to Omosh’s aid in February this year after he confessed that he was struggling financially.

Besides the money he received after he was hosted by comedian Felix Odiwour alias Jalango on his YouTube show, some well-wishers bought him land and are in the process of building him a house.

However, the actor left tongues on Friday when he disclosed during an interview with TV47 that he was broke again, just four months after receiving the colossal amount.

Omosh came under heavy criticism for misusing the money with some claiming that he had spent the donation on alcohol instead of investing it.

Read: Mixed Reactions After Tahidi High’s Omosh Announced Bankruptcy

The actor, has in several videos, that have surfaced on social media attempted to explain how he spent the money.

In one of the videos seen by this writer, Omosh, said a substantial amount of the donation he received went into settling debts.

In the video taken in a club by a man, who was in the company of Omosh, the entertainer disclosed that he had debts of more than Sh300,000.

He further denied that he received over a million shillings in donations.

“I have never tested a million in my whole life and you guys who think that I got a million, you are misinformed,” he said.

Omosh says he had debts amounting to Ksh300k. He says he used what he got to pay the debts, and apart from the house gifted to him, he is now broke pic.twitter.com/bJ8cF8Q6ld — Francis Muli (@Francismuli_) June 28, 2021

Omosh had in February revealed that he had rent arrears amounting to Sh100,000.

He also disclosed that his kids had fee arrears.

In his recent interview with TV47, Omosh said that a majority of people who pledged to support him monetary-wise made false promises and did not keep their word.

He went on to plead with well-wishers to help him buy a camera and video shooting equipemnt to help him get on his feet financially.

Read Also: Mixed Reactions As Tahidi High’s Omosh Says He’s Broke, Pleads For Help Again

“Manze kama ulisema unanitumia kakitu kwani kaliendaje? Bado nategea tu… Kusema tu ukweli nilipata less than Sh1 million shillings. Nikalipa madeni, chuo ya watoi, juu nilikuwa nimekaa one year, four months bila kulipa.Nililipa Madeni nikabaki zero, so sai madeni zinaweza kuja nikicheza… but so far chuo, hao, food… Manze mnidunge katitu bana… Number ni 0727054141. Tuma kakitu,” he said.

This loosely translates to, “To anyone who pledged to send me something, what happened? I’m still waiting. I received less than one million shillings and used it to pay debts and I am now at zero. I might plunge into debts again, please send something.”

In another video that Omosh shared on social media after the backlash, the actor asked Kenyans not to judge him but understand the problems he is going through.

Read Also: Tahidi High’s Omosh Involved In A Road Accident

Jalang’o and businessman Alinur Mohammed are among well-wishers who questioned Omosh’s spending.

“Some people never learn! I can easily assure that Omosh got more than 1m from my show…personally in cash he got more than 700k than the people who sent money directly to him! I hosted him 2 weeks after he came out …people had already started sending him money! @zeroheropropertiesltd got him land and @sungtimber1 built him a house! @honalinur gave him food worth 60k and another 100k in cash!! Hii ni ujinga tu!” Jalang’o said in an Instagram post.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu