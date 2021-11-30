Besieged FKF Boss Nick Mwendwa Charged With Four Counts of Graft, Freed On Bail

Besieged Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has been charged with four counts of graft.

Mwendwa was presented in court a day after he declined to take a plea in the graft case.

Appearing before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Eunice Nyutu on Tuesday, Mwendwa denied all the charges and was freed on a cash bond of Sh15 million or alternative cash bail of Sh10 million.

The suspect was ordered to deposit his passport with the court.

The magistrate further barred Mwendwa from accessing FKF offices at Kandanda House, publishing the matter in any media, and contacting any witness directly or through proxies.

The matter will be mentioned on December 20.

Mwendwa was re-arrested on Friday a day after the Director of Public Prosecutions closed his file.

He had been arrested over loss of Sh430 million advanced to FKF in 2016 by the Sports, Arts and Social Development.

The prosecution had been granted seven days by the court to prefer charges against Mwendwa after a request to detain him for 14 days was declined.

Yesterday, the football boss’ lawyers opposed the suspect being asked to plead to the charges, arguing that “they are a product of flawed investigations.”

“The charges filed against Mwendwa emanate from an inspection report of a committee appointed by Sports Registrar to probe FKF funds management,” said lawyer Eric Mutua.

Mutua said the report was passed to the police before officials of FKF could give their comments about it.

“The DPP cannot rely on this irregularly obtained report to frame charges against Mwendwa. His comments were never solicited about the report before it was passed on to the DCI for action,” Mutua stated.

