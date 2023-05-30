Bernice Kariuki Quits as Arsenal Team Chef After Two Years

Bernice Kariuki has resigned from her position as Arsenal’s private chef after two years.

On Sunday, Kariuki made an exit announcement on social media as she expressed gratitude for her employment with the English Premier League team.

She praised the team for its 2022–2023 campaign and said it was an honor to work for the team.

“A final day flourish. Finished the season with a bang! Simply the best!!! Arsenal… Arsenal… Arsenal.. 2020/2023, the best special season ever. I hang my gloves as a very proud chef, it’s been an honour working for the best club in the whole world. I was truly humbled,” she wrote.

Kariuki did not reveal her next move but thanked Kenyans for their support over the years.

“More blessings in my next job. It’s been like a royal dream, truly humbled. Thank you, especially my country Kenya,” she added.

For the past two years, Kariuki has been preparing meals for the management team and players.

Additionally, she was in charge of the team’s daily well-being, nutrition, and menus when on the road.

The chef, who was born in Kenya and raised in Nairobi’s Jericho Estate, joined Arsenal in the middle of 2021.

She worked in upscale hotels in London prior to joining Arsenal, gaining significant experience in the industry.

