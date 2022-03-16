Ghanaian Tycoon Bernard Antwi Boasiako Latest Entrant In Race To Buy Chelsea

Ghanaian businessman Bernard Antwi Boasiako has pledged to bring stability back to Chelsea after confirming to that he is interested in bidding for the club.

Claims emerged last week that the gold mine owner was exploring an offer to buy the crisis-stricken Stamford Bridge club, with a spokesman for the African businessman now confirming his interest.

A spokesman for Boasiako told Sportsmail: “Bernard Antwi Boasiako is exploring a potential offer for Chelsea. Discussions with various parties involved in the sale have taken place.

“Chelsea has a lasting legacy in Africa, players like Didier Drogba and Michael Essien are legends of the club; the opportunity to enhance the club’s reputation in Africa is a very tempting prospect.

Read: Israel Rejects On The Run Former Chelsea FC Owner Roman Abramovich

“Restoring stability and ensuring there are no job losses are among the priorities.”

In addition, Boasiako is also pledging to make special concessions for children aged 10 and under at Stamford Bridge in hope of nurturing a family atmosphere at Chelsea.

Sources close to the tycoon say Boasiako has an emotional attachment to Chelsea owing to the number of successful African players that have played for the club during the Roman Abramovich era.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...