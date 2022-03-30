Bensoul Speaks On Impregnating Campus Girl, Relationship with Noni Gathoni

Earlier in February, musician Bensoul threw the internet into a frenzy following claims that he had impregnated a 22-year-old campus despite having a girlfriend, Noni Gathoni.

The 22-year-old is a third-year student at the Technical University of Mombasa identified as Tiffany Muikamba.

When questioned about the same, Bensoul did not deny and claimed responsibility adding that he was ready to take care of his child.

This elicited mixed reactions from netizens who ideally called him out for cheating on his longtime girlfriend Noni Gathoni while ideally advising the latter to walk away.

Noni was also not left behind as she made it clear she was not leaving Bensoul and would stick with him till the end. This, she did directly on social media and through subliminal posts on her Insta stories.







In the most recent development, Bensoul speaks on his relationship with his baby mama and girlfriend, Noni.

Speaking to Mpasho, Bensoul said his relationship with Noni is good and will stand the storm. He further called out naysayers who have an opinion on his relationship adding that they can talk all they want but it does not concern him.

“We are good, and I would like to stop there…Everyone was given a mouth, let them talk as they wish. It doesn’t concern me anyway.” He said.

He however went mute when questioned about his baby mama and preparations as he is a father-to-be. Notably, he says he will not stop the baby mama, Tiffany from making their issues public as she can do whatever she wants with her life.

“Everyone has a mouth they can answer what they want or refuse to answer. So if I refuse to answer it is my decision and I won’t prevent her from talking,” Bensoul added.

Bensoul, among other artists are expected to grace a concert with Nigeria’s Fireboy at the Ngong Race Course in April.

