Bensoul Set to Leave Sol Generation After Five Years

Sol Generation artist Bensoul is set to leave the Sauti Sol-owned record label.

The singer has been with the label for five years.

Bensoul said he is ready to leave the label and take charge of his future.

“I’m the jungle male cub, akifika a certain age, wanafukuzwangwa from the pride, wanaambiwa sasa enda ujitafutie. So wanafukuzwangwa wakiwa wengi, wengine wanamake it, na wengine wanakufa in the wilderness,” Bensoul said.

The hitmaker told Tuko Extra that the label has done wonders for his promising career.

“It’s a beautiful thing that we have been together and build such a beautiful empire and it’s also amazing that upcoming artists will find space to join Sol generation,” he added.

Bensoul was among the first artists to sign with the label when it was first launched in 2019.

In the last five years, he has participated in several Sol Generation productions including “Extravaganza” and “Ukiwa Mbali.”

In 2021, he received a Grammy certificate alongside the boy band for their work on Burna Boy’s album “Twice As Tall” which won Best Global Album at the 63rd Grammy Award Ceremony.

