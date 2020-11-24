VIDEO: Gor Mahia’s Benson Omala Shines As Young Harambee Stars Hammer Ethiopia

Gor Mahia prodigy Benson Omala scored and provided an assist as Kenya’s Rising Stars hammered Ethiopia 3-0 in the Cecafa U20 Afcon qualifiers in Tanzania on Monday.

Omala, who recently signed for K’Ogalo from Western Stima, broke the deadlock in the 38th minute with a clinical header for a 1-0 half time lead.

Ronald Odede doubled the lead a minute after the breather after some comical goalkeeping from Ethiopia, before Omala set up Enock Wanyama for an easy tap in to make it 3-0 in the 84th minute.

💪🏿 | The boys off to a winning start in Arusha. 🎥 | Azam TV#CECAFAU20Championships pic.twitter.com/qkJk2rRw8K — Harambee Stars (@harambee__stars) November 23, 2020

The young Harambee Stars are in group C of the qualifiers and will close their group campaign against Sudan on Friday.

In preparation for the regional tournament, whose finalists qualify for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania in 2021, Kenya beat Sudan twice in Nairobi.

In the other game of the day, Africa’s youngest nation South Sudan held Uganda to a barren draw.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu