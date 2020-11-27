Benson Omala Sends Kenya To U20 Afcon Qualifiers Semis

Kenya is through to the Cecafa U20 Afcon qualifiers after edging out Sudan 2-1 on Friday afternoon.

Gor Mahia prodigy Benson Omala starrred again for the Rising Stars grabbing a late winner to decide the game.

Omala scored and provided an assist as Kenya thumped Ethiopia 3-0 in their opening Group B match.

After a barren first half, Kenya went ahead through Fortune Omoto, but Al Gozoli Nooh levelled for Sudan in the 85th minute.

Omalla settled the game scoring in the 92nd minute to see Kenya through.

The tournament’s finalists qualify for the 2021 U20 Afcon slated for Mauritania.

