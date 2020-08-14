Ex-Makadara MP Benson Mutura Elected Nairobi County Assembly Speaker

Former Makadara MP Benson Mutura is the new Nairobi County Assembly Speaker.

Mutura bagged the seat after garnering 99 votes out of a possible 122 votes.

The other contenders were; Abdi Ali Abdi, Odingo Odhiambo Washington, Mike Obonyo Guoro, Allan Chacha Mang’era, and Kennedy Okeyo Ng’ondi.

The ex legislator took the oath of office after being declared the winner by acting speaker and Ruai MCA John Kamangu.

“I hereby declare Mr Benson Mutura the new Nairobi County Assembly Speaker having attained more than the required two-thirds majority votes,” Kamangu said.

Addressing the ward representatives after the win, Mutura thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta and the party for the support.

He also stated that he is ready to work with all the MCAs regardless of their party.

“I understand the roles of the Speaker and I will attend to all MCAs regardless of the party,” he said.

He also thanked the minority side, ODM party members, who also backed his bid.

The minority side is expected to get the deputy speaker slot.

Mutura urged the assembly to support the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) that earlier this year took over key devolved functions.

“NMS is like a newborn and we must take care of the office as instructed by the President,” Mutura added.

On Thursday, Jubilee party secretary general Raphael Tuju summoned all 66 Nairobi MCAs for a meeting at the party headquarters, after which Mutura was fronted as the man to replace Beatrice Elachi.

“In light of the current developments at the Nairobi County Assembly, you are required to attend a consultative meeting of all Jubilee elected and nominated MCAs at Jubilee Headquarters in Pangani at 12.00 noon on August 13, 2020 without fail,” Tuju wrote.

Elachi resigned in a televised press briefing on Tuesday morning citing frustrations and life threatening incidences.

She served the assembly for three years and was impeached in 2018 only to make a comeback a year later.

