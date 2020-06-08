ODM’s Benson Musungu Admitted At Aga Khan Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19

The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) National youth coordinator Benson Musungu has tested positive for Coronavirus and is admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital.

Taking to his twitter, Musungu confirmed that he had been admitted at the ICU for the 6th day after testing positive.

He further urged netizens to heed to government directives on combating the spread of COVID-19.

“Good people! it’s TRUE!! I am at Agakhan hossy admitted my 6th day in ICU after turning Covid19 positive!! Guys it is real. I thank God so far. Laters and keep government directives…” Read the tweet.

Musungu is one of the most loyal foot soldiers for Raila Odinga and represents the matters of the youth nationally.

In an incident in 2017, he was charged for firing an illegal firearm at Orange House. The details of the incident indicated that he randomly shot at youths who had staged protests at Orange house in the company of Elizabeth Ongoro.

He was further charged with being in possession of 14 bullets and a forged firearm certificate document assigned to the assault weapon.

After the incident, the ODM leader went into hiding but was later arrested, charged and upon denying all charges was released on a Sh200,000 cash bail.

Currently, COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 2,767 with Kajiado County having over 80 cases. 84 people have also died while 752 have recovered.

