ODM’s Benson Musungu Out Of Danger After Spending Days In ICU Following COVID-19 Positive Test

Orange Democratic Party (ODM) National youth coordinator Benson Musungu is out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following the diagnosis with Coronavirus last week.

Musungu who is now out of the ICU and in a normal ward took to Twitter to indicate his progress and appreciate those who stood by him while at the same time creating awareness that the virus is real.

“Am out of the ICU to the normal ward! What to say to God?! Thank you!! Thank you guys for standing with me. Guys haiko kwa TV na radio…Jitokeze tulinde Kenya yetu!,” he posted.

AM OUT OF ICU TO THE NORMAL WARD!!What to say to God?! Thank you!! Thank you guys for standing with me. Guys haiko kwa TV na radio…Jitokeze tulinde Kenya yetu! #CovidIsReal pic.twitter.com/8vFZ4plfMV — BENSON MUSUNGU (@BensonMusungu) June 16, 2020

Musungu had announced last week that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted at the Aga Khan hospital. He further confirmed that he had been admitted at the ICU for the 6th day.

Good people! it's TRUE!! Aim at Agakhan hossy https://t.co/H5Uuey5pMG 6th day in ICU after turning Covid19 positive!!Guys it is real.I thank God so far. Laters and keep government directives… — BENSON MUSUNGU (@BensonMusungu) June 8, 2020

Following the revelation, leaders and fans took to social media to wish him quick recovery including ODM leader Raila Odinga.

To our director for Youth Affairs at @TheODMparty Mr @BensonMusungu, know that you are in my thoughts and prayers tonight as you battle COVID-19. I’m confident you will overcome. Have faith in God. Be strong. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) June 9, 2020

Musungu is known to be one of the most loyal foot soldiers for Raila Odinga and represents the matters of the youth nationally.

In an incident in 2017, he was charged for firing an illegal firearm at Orange House. The details of the incident indicated that he randomly shot at youths who had staged protests at Orange house in the company of Elizabeth Ongoro.

He was further charged with being in possession of 14 bullets and a forged firearm certificate document assigned to the assault weapon.

After the incident, the ODM leader went into hiding but was later arrested, charged and upon denying all charges was released on a Sh200,000 cash bail.

As of today, COVID-19 cases have risen to 4,044 with 1353 recoveries and 107 deaths.

