Benson Mungai, Main Suspect in Murder of 4 Kitengela Men, Denied Bond

Benson Melonyie Ole Mungai, the prime suspect in the murder of four men in Kitengela has been denied bond.

In a ruling by Kajiado High Court Judge Stellah Mutuku, Mungai will remain in custody until December 15, 2021.

He will thus be detained at Kitengela Police Station until the hearing of the case commences.

Ole Mungai was charged with the murders of four men in Kitengela; two brothers Fred Mureithi, 30 and Victor Mwangi, 25, and their friends Mike George, 29, and Nicholas Musa, 28.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect was seized from his hideout in Kitengela where he has been hiding since he allegedly masterminded the killings on August 8, 2021.

He was positively linked into the brutal killings after forensic investigations placed him at the scene of the crime, where it was established that he led and coordinated the killing of the four.

The four had convened in Kitengela to celebrate Mwangi’s birthday and were on their way back when they met their untimely deaths.

They went where the four were sitting and attacked them by using rungus and using spears until they died. They did not resist and even issued the villagers with contacts they would use to contact for easy identification. The villagers, however, heard none of it,” said a witness.

Mureithi was prior to his death running a graphic designs shop in Nairobi while Victor was in charge of their mother’s construction in Syokimau.

