Ex-Shujaa Coach Benjamin Ayimba Admitted In Critical Condition

Former Kenya Sevens Rugby player and coach Benjamin Ayimba is admitted in critical condition at a hospital in Nairobi.

According to The Standard, Ayimba is battling cerebral malaria in High Dependency Unit (HDU) and “and cannot recognize anyone or speak.”

As a player Ayimba represented the nation in two World Cups in 2001 and 2005.

His greatest achievement as coach, which remains unmatched, was winning the Singapore leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series in 2016.

His eldest son has appealed for financial support as the bill continues to balloon.

The family is already grappling with a Kshs2.2 million bill.

“All this while we have tried to maintain his privacy and dignity but it has reached a point where we can’t keep quiet anymore,” says the family.

“The family thought it was not going to be this serious. So, we didn’t want to cause alarm but where we have reached now, we call upon the rest of the country to come to our help,” said elder son, Brian, who added they have depleted family resources.

