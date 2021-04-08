Ben Pol Allegedly Files for Divorce From Anerlisa Muigai

Tanzanian singer Bernard Paul Mnyang’anga alias Ben Pol has allegedly filed for divorce from his Kenyan spouse, Anerlisa Muigai.

In a post shared by media personality, Millard Ayo, the Kidani crooner filed the suit at Mwanzo Court in Dar es salaam.

The reason for the divorce is still unknown.

Ben Pol has been married to the Nero Company proprietor for barely a year.

The two got hitched in a private ceremony back in May in the leafy suburbs of Mbezi.

The rumours first started on Monday when Anerlisa dropped Ben Pol’s last name from her social media handles.

Marriage, they say, is not a walk in the park. Apparently it is more like a walk in Jurassic park. Anerlisa and Ben Pol’s relationship has been marred by controversy and wild speculations.

In January, the couple dismissed break-up rumours after they deleted each other’s pictures from their respective social media platforms.

Anerlisa said, “Hatujawahi kuachana wala kupeana likizo hata siku moja tangu tuanze mahusiano. Yale yalikuwa ni maneno ya kutengenezwa na watu wasiotujua vizuri wala mahusiano yetu.”

In October last year, the Keroche Breweries heiress admitted to not being in good terms with her husband.





Anerlisa Muigai with Husband Ben Pol. [Courtesy]Ben Pol had at the time gone live on Instagram and was ranting about their marriage.

“Somebody called me asking if I was aware my husband was live talking things she couldn’t understand and she even sent me screenshots. Unfortunately, I never got to watch but just to make it clear that we are not in good terms. I am a person who likes to protect my image and all I know is that I like being respected and any husband should do the same to their wife,” Anerlisa said after the Insta Live.

In August of the same year, the couple were forced to shut down separation rumours after they unfollowed each other on social media.

A stop at their respective social media pages, Ben Pol is currently in Tanzania and Anerlisa back in Kenya.

