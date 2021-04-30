Ben Pol Asks for Space, Privacy as he Confirms Divorce From Anerlisa Muigai Ongoing

Tanzanian singer Bernard Paul Mnyang’anga alias Ben Pol has confirmed divorce proceedings against his now estranged wife, Anerlisa Muigai are ongoing.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Moyo Mashine crooner said the proceedings are ongoing at a primary court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The hit maker did however note that the divorce is yet to be finalized.

During this time, the father of one asked for privacy and declined to discuss the matter further out of respect for parties involved.

“At this time, Ben Pol would like to confirm that his divorce proceedings are in progress at the primary court but have not yet been finalized.

“These proceedings are a very private matter and he will not discuss any details out of respect for all parties involved,” the statement read in part.

The Bongo Flava star who got married to Anerlisa in a private ceremony last year in May, thanked his family and fans for supporting him during “these challenging times.”

“He kindly asks that space and privacy be given to him and his family during these challenging times.

“He appreciates everyone’s understanding and takes this opportunity to thank his family, his friends and his fans for their ongoing support.”

Last week, the Keroche Breweries heiress hinted at divorcing the Tanzanian heartthrob through a rather cryptic message on Instagram.

“I would like to make it clear that I signed whatever needed to be signed and I do not wish to be associated with anyone. My focus right now is my career and peace,” the Nero Company CEO said.

Anerlisa has since dropped Ben Pol’s last name “Mnyang’anga” from her official names and no longer wears her wedding ring.

It is still unclear why they are walking away from the marriage that lasted less than a year.

