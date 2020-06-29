KTN Presenter Ben Kitili, Wife Amina Separate Barely Two Years After Tying The Knot

KTN news anchor Ben Kitili and gorgeous wife Amina Mude have separated barely two years after tying the knot.

Taking to Instagram, Kitili’s wife, Amina made the announcement indicating that she was grateful for the good memories they shared during their union and their two beautiful children.

Amina further intimated that she had no idea what the future had in store for them although a sneak peek into her Instagram timeline shows that she has deleted all photos belonging to Kitili.

According to Amina, there is no bad blood between them as they are focused on raising their two beautiful kids.

The couple exchanged nuptials at the attorney general’s chamber and later held an “invites only” low key ceremony at a Nairobi Hotel on November 16, 2018.

Their religions did not stop their union despite facing backlash with Amina who is Muslim being castigated for marrying a Christian.

“In marriage, God is more important than religion. To those who are not so welcoming, we forgive you… you have a constitutional right to your opinion… however, should any of you cross the line against the law – as I said, I ‘ll protect my family with my all,” Kitili responded to the haters.

Last year, the couple welcomed their second baby, a boy whom they named Roman Hami Kitili after his grandfather and great, great grandfather who was named Kitili wa Muthengi.

“Another rock for my sling..Roman Hami Kitili..named Kitili after his grandfather and great, great grandfather, Kitili wa Muthengi, a legend who had 33 wives…” an excited Kitili wrote on social media.

The couple also has a daughter together.

Another rock for my sling..Roman Hami Kitili..named Kitili after his grandfather and great, great grandfather, Kitili wa Muthengi, a legend who had 33 wives..baby and mother are well..we thank God.. pic.twitter.com/9arSVsGR2x — Ben Kitili (@Ben_Kitili) June 17, 2019

