Ben Kitili Exits Standard Media’s KTN after 8 Years, Headed to NTV

Journalist and news presenter Ben Kitili has exited Standard Media’s KTN after eight years.

According to a local publication, Kitili tendered his resignation on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, and is set to join NTV as an editor.

Further reports reveal that Kitili will also be in charge of improving news coverage at the station as well as guiding anchors.

For the past eight years, Kitili has been spearheading political news at KTN while also anchoring Prime news. He has ideally built his career through different interviews with the whos and who in the political class.

Read: Ex-KTN News Anchors Lofty Matambo, Fridah Mwaka Join NTV

He began his journalism career at K24 where he worked as a Sports reporter and anchor. He joined KTN in 2013 after he quit NTV.

Kitili’s exit from KTN comes three months after Lofty Matambo announced his exit. In April, Lofty announced quit the station after seven years.

Prior to that, Swahili anchor Fridah Mwaka had announced her exit in March after three years.

In a twist of events, Fridah Mwaka and Lofty Matambo joined NTV to co-host the 7 PM news bulletin.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu