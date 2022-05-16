in ENTERTAINMENT

Ben Githae’s Raila-Karua Campaign Song Excites Netizens

GOSPEL SINGER BEN GITHAE. / COURTESY

Musician Ben Githae has yet again thrown social media into a frenzy by releasing a new campaign song for Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua.

In a video making rounds online, the lyrics of the video detail the political situation in the country, with Githae acknowledging that the country is safe in the hands of Raila Odinga and Martha Karua.

“In whose hands are we safe Kenya? We are safe with Raila na mama Karua,” the lyrics of the song read in part.

Speaking to a local publication, Githae said he composed the song yesterday although insisting that he was not aware Raila would nominate Martha as his running mate.

Read: Gospel Singer Ben Githae Admits To Cheating On Wife And Siring Twin Daughters

“I composed the song yesterday and recorded it in the studio. It is about Karua and the former Prime Minister and I am calling it ‘We are safe with Baba na Mother Karua’,” Githae told the publication.

Notably, Githae has been a huge critic of Raila and has in the past elections composed songs, not in Odinga’s favor.

During the 2017 elections, Githae made headlines for his popular song Uhuruto, Wembe ni ule ule. This was during the repeat elections where he was drumming up support for the Uhuru Kenyatta-William Ruto duo.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Ben GithaeKalonzo MusyokaRaila Odinga

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WhatsApp new features

WhatsApp Testing Rich Link Previews for URLs Shared on Status Updates