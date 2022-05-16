Ben Githae’s Raila-Karua Campaign Song Excites Netizens

Musician Ben Githae has yet again thrown social media into a frenzy by releasing a new campaign song for Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua.

In a video making rounds online, the lyrics of the video detail the political situation in the country, with Githae acknowledging that the country is safe in the hands of Raila Odinga and Martha Karua.

“In whose hands are we safe Kenya? We are safe with Raila na mama Karua,” the lyrics of the song read in part.

Speaking to a local publication, Githae said he composed the song yesterday although insisting that he was not aware Raila would nominate Martha as his running mate.

“I composed the song yesterday and recorded it in the studio. It is about Karua and the former Prime Minister and I am calling it ‘We are safe with Baba na Mother Karua’,” Githae told the publication.

Notably, Githae has been a huge critic of Raila and has in the past elections composed songs, not in Odinga’s favor.

During the 2017 elections, Githae made headlines for his popular song Uhuruto, Wembe ni ule ule. This was during the repeat elections where he was drumming up support for the Uhuru Kenyatta-William Ruto duo.

I know @MutahiNgunyi you recite Political LITURGY & avoid HYMNS. The 2017 Jubilee hymn, was composed & recorded by Ben Githae. #HustlerNation sang and Danced to its lovely LYRICS. We dedicated it to #UhuRuto. Then came #EvilScriptwriters of BETRAYAL. We remain #UhuRuto. BLANKS! pic.twitter.com/80ZHnokxIj — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) May 3, 2020

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Ben Githae is now busy, do not disturb 😂 pic.twitter.com/app4mn5YcO — Alvo🦅™️ 🇰🇪 (@keteralvin) May 16, 2022

Now that H.E Raila Odinga the 5th has declared H.E Martha Karua as his running mate.

Back to Ben Githae in studio. — Wa-jonah (@Wajonah184) May 16, 2022

Yani this man ben githae🤣🤣 — SMALL_WIG● (@small_wigg) May 16, 2022

