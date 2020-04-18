Belleview Hospital Responds To Ruth Matete’s Allegations On Husband’s Death

Belleview Hospital has issued a statement responding to gospel singer Ruth Matete’s allegation over husband’s death.

According to the statement recorded with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Matete had indicated that her husband, pastor Blessed John Apewajoye was not receiving enough water at the hospital which led to kidney failure and thereafter his death.

The husband had developed complications while admitted at Belleview hospital before being later referred to Kenyatta National Hospital.

Nation reported that the nurse at Kenyatta Hospital is reported to have questioned the decision by Bellevue hospital to admit a patient with burns for one week yet it did not have a burn unit.

Read: Ruth Matete Interrogated Over Husband’s Death As Nigerian Embassy Declines To Release Body For Autopsy

In their response, Belleview has responded by saying, “Our emergency response unit has had the best outcomes in managing a good number of burn cases that have recovered tremendously and discharged from our hospital.”

In November 2019 gospel artiste Ruth Matete married her husband, but their union was short-lived as he died five months into their wedding.

The deceased lost his life following a gas cylinder accident at the couple’s Great Wall Gardens home, Athi River on March 30.

Read Also: Manager To Gospel Singer Ruth Matete’s Husband Reads Foul Play Into His Death (Video)

Earlier in the week, the deceased manager and friend, Jessy Mcjessiey released a video claiming foul play into his sudden death.

This prompted the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to summon the widow who is two months pregnant with her first child.

Forensic officers, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority officials, detectives and her lawyer Robert Odanga accompanied her to her home where samples were collected and exhibits including the gas cylinder that exploded.

In her statement, the singer said her husband tried to release some gas from their 6Kg cylinder which he thought was overfilled. Read Also: Fate Of 500,000 Mental Patients In Limbo After Mathari Hospital Halts Inpatient Services On the fateful day, Apewajoye was wearing just a pair of trousers. At around 5 pm as he tried to light the gas, the cylinder exploded, she said. Trying to rescue him, Matete told the detectives that she ran for a duvet as she screamed for help. An autopsy was supposed to be carried out on Wednesday but the Nigerian Embassy is yet to approve following his manager’s claims. “The embassy is still holding the body at KNH mortuary after a video was released by one of its citizen’s questioning the circumstances behind this death,” Mr Odanga said. Six witnesses have since recorded statements as Matete filed complaints against the gas company and Belleview Hospital. Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu