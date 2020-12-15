Belgut MP Nelson Koech Allegedly Arrested In Msambweni

Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech has allegedly been arrested in Msambweni as By-elections turn chaotic.

According to reports on social media, the legislator was arrested as a ploy of intimidation tactics by the rival teams.

Belgut MP @KoechNelsonK arrested in Msambweni – Deep State intimidation will not win! pic.twitter.com/99cTrart5H — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) December 15, 2020

Further reports also allege that Former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama has been violently arrested at Ukunda airport and was taken to Mombasa.

“They’ve violently arrested Senator @nduyamuthama at Ukunda, driven to Mombasa at a breakneck speed. Plan is to arrest all of us in Team Feisal. Their aim? To dismantle our Vote Protection Unit then RIG. NOT HAPPENING,” Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga wrote on Twitter.



They've violently arrested Senator @nduyamuthama at Ukunda, driven to Mombasa at a breakneck speed. Plan is to arrest all of us in Team Feisal. Their aim? To dismatle our Vote Protection Unit then RIG. NOT HAPPENING! #MsambweniDecides pic.twitter.com/x2MswNPcbC — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) December 15, 2020

These sentiments were however debunked by blogger Robert Alai who intimated that the former Senator was not arrested. Rather, he was being protected from irate voters who had accused him of rigging and bribing voters.

He hasn’t been arrested. He was being protected from the irate voters accusing him of rigging. https://t.co/vjkqHHmaJO — Robert Alai, HSC (@RobertAlai) December 15, 2020

Earlier, Lungalunga MP Khatib Mwashetani escaped arrest during the Msambweni by-election. While he was about to be arrested, Tanga Tanga allied MPs confronted the police for taking sides.

General Service Unit (GSU) officers were also said to have surrounded the MP’s residential home ready to take him into custody.

According to the authorities, the MP’s arrest was linked to voter bribery in the constituency.

“It is as if you have taken sides. We are all grown-ups and so we should talk respectfully. Is he under arrest?” Ali posed.

EARLIER: MPs Oscar Sudi, Mohammed Ali, Aisha Jumwa confront police who attempted to arrest Lunga Lunga MP, Khatib Mwashetani. #MsambweniDecides pic.twitter.com/jgqRvI2HiW — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) December 15, 2020

Boga and Bader are the front runners in the race to succeed Suleiman Dori who succumbed to cancer in March this year.

