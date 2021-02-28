Behind The Scenes: Uhuru Tipped To Form A Government Of National Unity

On Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta held a four-hour meeting with political bigwigs in the country, and later a statement regarding the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) drive was read to the public by Baringo Senator who doubles as the Kanu party leader Gideon Moi.

Among the attendees included ODM Party leader Raila Odinga, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress Party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Narc’s Charity Ngilu and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.

Conspicuously, Deputy President who a few minutes before had attended a Cabinet meeting was missing, attributed to his fallout with the president.

In the statement read by Moi, the team thanked the County Assemblies for passing the BBI Bill overwhelmingly (over 42 counties out of 47 have passed the Bill so far).

“Today, on behalf of a grateful nation, we convey our immense gratitude to all our County Assemblies for their monumental support for this Popular Initiative. Their bold action sets the foundation upon which Kenya shall advance inter-generational equity, realize gender parity, guarantee equal opportunities for all, and give each Kenyan a bigger slice of our shared prosperity,” stated the joint statement.

Something interesting also emerged; former Nasa partners (Musalia, Kalonzo, Raila and Wetangula) were in the same closed-door meeting since Raila’s swearing-in in January 2018.

Kahawa Tungu is informed that President Kenyatta was worried about their recent remarks that have depicted a deep fall-out, that could be detrimental to the BBI process.

According to sources, the President is keen on toning down the 2022 succession politics to have the BBI delivered first. Musalia, Kalonzo and Wetangula are accusing Raila of political conmanship, and have already announced a political coalition with Moi ahead of 2022.

In a bid to contain the 2022 rhetoric, it is rumoured that the President is contemplating a government of national unity ahead of the BBI campaign set to kick off soon.

“Before they start the campaign, they will drop all the Tangatanga fellows to form a government of national unity. As you can see, they have already dropped some names in the recent CAS appointments. Most of the perceived Ruto allies will be dropped,” a source told The Star newspaper.

The team is also keen to block Ruto out of the 2022 succession politics since he is considered the common enemy. Ruto is set to be elbowed out of his position, sentiments that were confirmed by Jubilee vice-chairman David Murathe. It is not yet clear who will take over Ruto’s position.

“With the exit clause, the eviction party of the DP from the hustler mansion in Karen is loading. That you can take to the bank,” he said.

Asked whether Ruto’s removal from the residence would be through impeachment, Murathe said, “Whether it will be an impeachment or any other way, you can be sure he is getting evicted soon.”

With the political turmoil getting uglier day-by-day, each candidate who has expressed interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 is pulling on his side.

Ruto will on Sunday address rallies in Gatanga, Musalia in Meru while Raila is planning a Coast tour. Musyoka on the other side is concentrating on campaigning for Kavindu Muthama in the Machakos senatorial by-election.

