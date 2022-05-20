Beatrice Waruguru: Teen Tortured to Death in Saudi Arabia Had Age Forged to Allow Travel

Beatrice Waruguru was trending last week after her body landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from Saudi Arabia.

Waruguru left Kenya at the tender age of 19 in search of greener pastures without informing her family.

It is said that the deceased left immediately after sitting for her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE). An agent forged her age to help her travel.

Her mother, Mercy Wanjiru, only learnt about her daughter’s travel when she “started looking for her to sign her bursary form for her studies at Kenyatta University”.

“An agent forged her age to read 21 years to enable her travel, yet she was 19. She had done well in her KCSE exams, but was discovered to have left the country,” Faith Murunga, a secretary at Kudheiha, told the Nation.

Eventually, Ms Wanjiru found a way to communicate with her daughter who informed her that she was being tortured.

She advised her to seek help at the nearest police station or mosque. They last spoke in May 0f 2021.

In September, reports indicated that the teenager had died but her agent insisted that she was still alive.

“The reports were that she died in May, yet her agent kept lying to her mother that she was alive and well,” recalled Ms Murunga.

At JKIA, the family received Waruguru’s body wrapped in a cloth with torture marks. An autopsy report from the Gulf country showed that she suffered trauma on her head and that she had some incisions on both sides of her neck and front as well as limited swelling on her forehead.

It further showed that her hands and legs bore isolated abrasions, which could be generally traumatic. There were also friction injuries. According to the post-mortem, Waruguru also had a blood spill in her scalp that may have been caused by being struck by a solid object of any kind. Read Also: Please Help me – Mother of Kenyan Domestic Worker in Saudi Arabia Recalls Last Call "Histological examination showed that the neck muscles, carotid arteries and thyroid gland were free of laceration or hemorrhages. Toxic examination turned negative. Based on the foregoing, the cause of death is pressure on the neck with a cord," the report read in part. The family on the other hand said that Waruguru's body had torture marks and her eyes gouged out. Another autopsy showed that the young woman had been starved and dehydrated, with burns on her hands and strangle marks on her neck. Waruguru who was not even five foot tall as is required, will be buried in Embu on Saturday.

