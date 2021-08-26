Kenyan Born Nurse Beatrice Ogutu Found Dead in Car at Dallas Parking Lot

A Kenyan born nurse has died under unclear circumstances in Texas, US.

The healthcare provider has been identified as Beatrice Danielle Dagosi Ogutu.

She was found dead inside her car at a parking lot in Dallas, Texas on August 21.

Before the deceased’s lifeless body was discovered in her vehicle, CCTV footage showed her walking to the vehicle and acting like it had a mechanical problem.

Security guards manning the area approached her to offer help which she declined as she had apparently called a friend.

Later, Ogutu was seen sleeping in the vehicle with the window pushed down a little bit. On opening the door, the nurse was unresponsive.

Efforts to revive her proved futile.

Her body was moved to a funeral home in Bedford where a medical examination was conducted. The cause of death has been listed as “pending”.

The deceased was a Registered Nurse and a member of Truevine International Inc.

Her family has asked for financial assistance to help cater for burial expenses.

Two months ago, Dr Lydia Wahura Kanyoro, a post-graduate student in Pediatrics at the University of Nairobi (UoN) School of Medicine, took her own life at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) parking lot.

According to her colleagues, Dr Wahura could have taken her life due to mental illness common among Post-grad students.

“The work load and academic demands for some of the doctors pursuing further studies are sometimes unbearable. Medicine is very tough and challenging and the sad thing is that doctors know what to take to easily end their lives,” said a colleague who sought anonymity.

