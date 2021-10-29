Beatrice Elachi to Take Legal Action Against Nairobi County Assembly for “Defamation”

Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has threatened to take legal action against county MCAs for defamation.

Addressing reporters today, Elachi who currently serves as the Gender CAS expressed displeasure at how the MCAs on the floor of the house are still discussing her despite her exit.

According to Elachi, the MCAs are singling out false reports and in turn, defaming her yet everything done during her tenure followed the rule of law.

“I have asked my lawyers to go to court for defamation. The county assembly has continuously discussed me on the floor of the house despite my exit and they continue to defame me by saying things that are not true,” said Elachi.

She added, “It is unfortunate that the political leadership is engaging in personal politics which will erode the institution. They have gone to the extent of slinging falsehoods on the floor of the house. Everything I did in that assembly was in accordance with the law.”

Earlier, a report by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee termed the promotions, carried out during Elachi’s tenure as illegal. The committee further called on relevant authorities to probe the allegations.

Elachi is accused of taking over the powers that she did not have to create, advertise, promote and fill positions within the service.

A letter dated September 22, 2021revealed that Elachi is being probed by the EACC over irregularities performed during her tenure as the Speaker for Nairobi County Assembly.

