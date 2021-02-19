Ex-Nairobi Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi Among Nine Sworn-in As CAS

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi as Chief Administrative Secretary in the Public Service and Gender Affairs Ministry.

Elachi was among the nine CASs sworn in at State House earlier today.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony, the president told the newly appointed government officers to prioritize completion of ongoing projects.

He also advised them to embrace teamwork in advancing government agenda.

Read: Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Elachi Resigns, Cites Life Threatening Incidences

“We have a big task ahead of us, a task of completing programmes and projects that we have already embarked on. I look forward to your contribution in fasttracking them,” the head of state said.

The ceremony was conducted by Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua.

The other CASs were: Eric Simiyu Wafukho (National Treasury), Jackson Musyoka Kalla (Labour and Social Protection), Lawrence Angolo Omuhaka (Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operatives) and Prof. Japheth Ntiba Micheni (State Law Office and Department of Justice).

Others were former University of Nairobi student leader David Osiany (Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development), Dr. Sara Ruto (Education), Zachary Ayieko (Energy), Alex Mburi Mwiru (Lands and Physical Planning).

Elachi resigned from her position in August 2020 citing threats to her life.

In a televised address, the ex-assembly speaker said, “I humbly tender my resignation to President Uhuru Kenya. For the last few days there have been life threatening incidences. I appoint my deputy speaker, John Kamangu as acting speaker.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu