Beach Volleyball: Kenyan Queens Rule Africa, Book Olympics Ticket

Kenya are the 2021 Women’s Beach Continental Cup Champions after beating Nigeria in the final held in Morocco on Sunday.

The quartet of Brackcides Agala/Gaudencia Makokha and Yvonne Wavinya/Phosca Kasisi also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Kenya will now send two women’s Volleyball teams to the summer games: the women’s Volleyball team and the women’s beach Volleyball team.

The country will now send three women’s teams to the Tokyo Olympics after the rugby side, the Lionesses.

