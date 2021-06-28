in SPORTS

Beach Volleyball: Kenyan Queens Rule Africa, Book Olympics Ticket

beach volleyball
Kenyan Beach Volleyball Team Beats Nigeria.[Courtesy]

Kenya are the 2021 Women’s Beach Continental Cup Champions after beating Nigeria in the final held in Morocco on Sunday.

The quartet of Brackcides Agala/Gaudencia Makokha and Yvonne Wavinya/Phosca Kasisi also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Read: Kenyan Volleyballer Abiud Chirchir Secures Move To France

Kenya will now send two women’s Volleyball teams to the summer games: the women’s Volleyball team and the women’s beach Volleyball team.

The country will now send three women’s teams to the Tokyo Olympics after the rugby side, the Lionesses.

Beach VolleyballKenyaNigeria

