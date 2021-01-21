Be Wary Of Fake Calling Letters Ahead Of Recruitment Drive- KDF

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has called on the public to be wary of fake calling letters being circulated ahead of the recruitment drive.

Through a Tweet, the Department stated that the letters being distributed are fake and the genuine ones are free and will be issued at respective recruitment centers.

Further, the department called on the general public to be careful and not fall into the trap of paying money in exchange for the letters.

“Beware of criminals selling FAKE recruitment calling letters. The only GENUINE letters are FREE and will be issued at the Recruitment Centres. Expose these criminals through this platform, your nearest Police station, or call the Military Police on 0726419709,” reads the tweet.

In the same account of events, the Department noted that the 2021 recruitment will be free and fair, eligible to all candidates.

The exercise is expected to run from February 12 to March 13 at various centres in the country.

“The Kenya Defence Forces are pleased to announce to the general public the recruitment of Servicemen/ women, Constables and Tradesmen/women which is scheduled to take place from 12 February to 13 March 2021 at various centres countrywide. Prospective candidates wishing to join Kenya Defence Forces must satisfy the conditions and requirements given below,” read an advert by the department.

Candidates reporting to the recruitment centres should be from the sub-counties, divisions of their respective counties and districts. They are also required to avail their current National Identity Card (ID), academic certificates and testimonials.

