Be Prepared For Referendum In March 2021 – John Mbadi

The referendum ship has already sailed with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga making preparation to have it by March next year.

According to Standard, close allies to the handshake brothers confirmed that the report on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) might be out by end of this month.

Ultimately, reports indicate that the main political parties in support of the handshake have been tasked with identifying county assemblies that are considered strong thus to prepare the passage of the document that will then be submitted to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

A meeting at the home of Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli on Saturday is said to have sealed the deal. For instance, the discussion on the resumption of BBI rallies was also discussed.

Those who attended the meeting included Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga, Fatuma Gedi (Wajir), Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Naisula Lesuuda (Samburu West), former Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi, and National Gender and Equality Commission chairperson Priscilla Nyokabi.

Prior to the Saturday meeting, a similar one took place that was attended by Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, Siaya Senator James Orengo, 2013 presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, National Assembly Deputy Majority Whip Maore Maoka among other pro-handshake politicians.

Apparently, the BBI rallies are set to resume due to the decreasing rate of COVID-19 infections in the country.

“The Saturday meeting was part of our strategy for BBI. We are prepared to drum up support for the BBI and referendum,” Atwoli said.

He added, “We are sure there would be minimal opposition to the document once it is made public by the two principals anytime soon. Anyone opposed to the proposed changes is daydreaming and will be shocked by the outcome.”

This was also echoed by ODM chairman John Mabdi who intimated that his party leader had disclosed the report would be out soon.

“Raila told us the report will be out very soon. I would not expect it to go beyond this month. Once it is out we will have a public discourse on the proposals. The timelines for the process would be determined by the recommendations of the task force. But I can tell you that a referendum will not go beyond March next year,” he said.

