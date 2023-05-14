Be Patient – Ruto Urges Kenyans as Investigators ‘Get to the Bottom’ of Shakahola Massacre

President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that his administration will get to the bottom of the Shakahola massacre.

So far, 201 bodies have been recovered in the 800-acre piece of land allegedly owned by controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie.

Speaking at the AIC Church in Milimani, the head of state said his government will deal with those abusing the word of God ruthlessly.

“The actions of a few people won’t succeed in putting a blot on the Church. As a government we have decided to deal with the individuals that abuse the sanctity of faith and the word of God in a manner that we deal with all the other criminals,” said Dr Ruto.

Dr Ruto urged Kenyans to be patient as investigative agencies probe the matter.

“Give us a little time, our security agencies are working around the clock so that we can unravel these acts that shame the people who want to abuse religion and cause loss of lives,” he said.

He asserted that the government will work with religious leaders to weed out characters that use religion to manipulate others.

"We are going to work with the church so that we can prevent anything like that to ever happen again in our republic," he said.

“We have to be sensitive and I am confident that our religious leaders will give us advise on how true religion is not taken advantage of by people who have aims that are not very legitimate.”

The head of state has since appointed a 13-member Commission of Inquiry to review legal and regulatory frameworks governing religious institutions in Kenya.

Members include; Lady Justice Jessie Lesiit, Lady Justice (Rtd.) Mary Muhanji Kasango, Eric Gumbo, Bishop Catherine Mutua, Dr Jonathan Lodompui, Dr Frank Njenga, Wanyama Musiambu and Albert Musasia.

Others are Oliver Kipchumba Karori and Rachel Maina acting in the capacity of Joint Secretaries, and Kioko Kilukumi as the Lead Counsel.

Vivian Janet Nyambeki and Bahati Mwamuye are the commission's assisting counsel.

