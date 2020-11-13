BBI Signature Collection to be Launched Next Week -Raila Odinga

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has revealed that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signature collection will be launched next week.

Addressing the media in Nairobi, Odinga indicated that the exercise needs to be done as soon as possible so that it can be handed to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

This, according to Odinga will pave way for the next chapter of the referendum that should be completed by next year.

We want that exercise done as quickly as possible so that the matter is handed to IEBC then we can move towards the next phase of a referendum. This matter should be concluded by latest April next year. pic.twitter.com/hkSkDtroxI — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) November 13, 2020

Earlier in the week, Odinga stated that there was a slim chance that new significant ideas would be brought into the BBI.

The former Prime Minister intimated that what is remaining is only editorial work to make it explicit on demands by various groups where it sounds vague or general.

“There is significantly little chance of significant new ideas being brought into the BBI document ahead of the referendum, except for editorial work to make it explicit on demands by various groups where it sounds vague or general, as is the case with the issues of pastoralists,” Raila tweeted.

He did, however, noted that corrections will be made to feature views of groups whose concerns were not captured as presented.

“It is basically done and there is little likelihood that new ideas will be pushed into it. However, there are groups that feel their views were not captured in the manner they were presented during the collection of views and those are the corrections we are promising to make,” he added.

On Monday, Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen said that he was glad the BBI team had gone back on the “no amendments” stance.

“Well done. Glad you’ve rescinded your earlier hardline position that BBI won’t be amended.

“Now let’s amend the document to capture concerns of pastoralists, evolutionists, Judiciary etc then pass BBI by consensus. We don’t want us vs them attitude. Let’s reason together as Kenyans,” the legislator said.

