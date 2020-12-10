BBI Secretariat To Hand Over 4.4 Million Signatures To IEBC Today

Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) secretariat will on Thursday present 4.4 million signatures supporting the Bill to the IEBC.

Commission CEO Wafula Chebukati is expected to receive the signatures at Anniversary Towers later today.

According to secretariat co-chair, Dennis Waweru, the Bill will be presented as was unveiled at KICC on November 25.

“We have decided to submit 4.4 million signatures, we are also presenting the signatures plus the Bill,” Waweru said.

“This is the same Bill that was launched on 25th November.”

An internal verification exercise weeded out some 800,000 fake signatures. Others were inconsistent with the voter registration details.

Speaking on Wednesday, Waweru said the signatures will be presented both in digital and manual form.

The former Nairobi Governor aspirant said, “The internal verification of the signatures was completed on Wednesday and we will submit the internally verified signatures in both manual and digital formats to IEBC on Thursday.”

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed on his part said there was no room for more changes to the Bill. He insisted that what’s left is formulation of a Yes/No question.

He also dismissed calls for a multiple choice referendum as suggested by Deputy President William Ruto and allies.

DP Ruto wants IEBC to be mandated to vary 20 per cent of the 70 new constituencies, the reintroduction of woman representatives in the National Assembly.

The DP’s side want the plebiscite held in 2022 alongside the general elections.

In the meantime, the team which met last week at his Karen residence, wants resources redirected into fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

