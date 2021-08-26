BBI Secretariat to Challenge Court of Appeal Ruling at Supreme Court

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Secretariat has announced plans to appeal a verdict by the Court of Appeal that its push to amend the constitution was unconstitutional.

In a judgment delivered last Friday, the Appellate Court upheld a decision by the High Court that the BBI process was flawed.

But in a press statement on Thursday, the BBI Secretariat led by co-chairs Junet Mohamed and Dennis Waweru stated that as a secretariat they will be supporting the Attorney General’s petition on BBI at the Supreme Court.

“We believe that the Supreme Court has a wider and more encompassing mandate when dealing with matters of great national interest than the High Court and the Court of Appeal,” the secretariat said.

“We want to keep pushing because we are determined to ensure that some of the very noble proposals in the BBI are not lost and if they have to be lost it must be known that we made out best efforts to secure them.”

The BBI team argues that there is a possibility of a national crisis if some of the BBI provisions are not adopted.

This, according to the secretariat, includes the BBI proposal to solve the gender question in parliament, corruption menace and issues touching on inequality in the country.

“We want the Supreme Court to take a stand on these matters,” they added.

More Follows

