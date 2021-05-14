BBI Secretariat to Appeal Ruling Declaring Bill Unconstitutional

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) secretariat will appeal a five judge bench ruling that declared the Amendment Bill unconstitutional.

Speaking on Friday, the secretariat co-chairs Junet Mohamed and Denis Waweru dismissed the ruling as judicial activism.

The politicians who were flanked by Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, and MPs Adan Keynan and Maoka Maore, said the judges made personalized attacks against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“This was a very deliberate design to plunge the country into a constitutional crisis and chaos through judicial activism,”Junet said.

The Suna East MP claimed that there exists an unholy marriage between the Deputy President William Ruto led faction (Tanga tanga), the civil society and the judiciary.

“We note the celebration of the ruling by politicians and the civil society operators who have dismissed BBI from the word go. These politicians are determined to ignore the fact that four million Kenyans signed the BBI amendment Bill,” added the legislator.

The secretariat added that the judges erred by ignoring the secretariat and the promoters of the Bill and solely focused on the taskforce.

“On our part we assure Kenyans that we shall continue to promote the constitutional amendment Bill untill it’s ratified by Kenyans,” they continued.

The bench that consisted of Justices Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jairus Ngaah, Teresia Matheka and Chacha Mwita ruled that a Constitutional amendment cannot be initiated by a Parliamentary or popular initiative, or the President.

The court also barred the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from going ahead with holding a referendum on the BBI Bill.

The bench also found that “the procedure and process used to create apportion the new constituencies is an attempt to amend the constitution by stealth and if allowed it will create a loophole through which basic structure of the constitution without triggering the primary constituent power.”

The DP and his allies have celebrated the outcome that comes days after both Houses of Parliament passed the Bill.

On Saturday, the second in command said it was time to shift focus to the Big 4 Agenda and Covid-19.

“Our DEMOCRACY is anchored on the RULE of LAW, CONSTITUTIONALISM, SEPARATION of power and RESPECT for independent institutions.All PATRIOTIC citizen must DEFEND these tenets just like JUDICIARY did. Now let’s focus on covid VACCINATION, economic RECOVERY, the big4 and stay UNITED,” wrote the DP after praising God for saving Kenya from what many assumed was the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020.

