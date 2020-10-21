BBI Report Likely To Be Unveiled Today In Kisii

The final draft of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report could be unveiled today in Kisii at the Kisii State Lodge by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking at the Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Kisii on Tuesday, the Head of State dismissed claims by his deputy William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga allies that the anticipated BBI constitutional reforms are meant to create positions for individuals.

The President stated that the reforms will help the country among others deal with chaos and violence that have become common after every General Election.

This, he said, will be achieved by bringing all communities on board.

“It would be a tragedy if come subsequent elections, we have not resolved our dilemma. I urge the country to ponder a constitutional consensus around a three-pronged National Question; political inclusion, equity, violence, ” said President Kenyatta.

“…and on this, we should not give my suggestion the parochial interpretation of creating positions for individuals. I am only urging for a constitutional consensus that accommodates all communities in an election.”

Raila, who spoke at the same venue, said that the BBI ‘reggae’ was set for a comeback, without specifying the time it was set to be unveiled.

“BBI reggae was launched here, from here, the BBI train moved to Kakamega, all the way to Meru. When we were going to Nakuru, shetani ikaanguka kutoka juu, reggae ikaenda half time. Half time imeisha sasa, nobody can stop reggae,” said Raila.

In response, Ruto said that he hoped the the ‘reggae’ would bring on a national conversation.

“There are millions of ordinary Kenyans who wake up early and sleep late, working hard for our nation to make meaning of our independence… we celebrate them as our Shujaas. My friend the former Prime Minister has said reggae is back. But I hope we shall have a robust conversation to bring everybody on board,” said Ruto.

