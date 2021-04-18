BBI Referendum Set For July – Junet Mohammed

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum is set for July 2021, Suna East MP and BBI Secretariat Co-chair Junet Mohammed has said.

Speaking to The Standard newspaper after holding a meeting with COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, Peter Kenneth, James Orengo, Raphael Tuju and David Murathe, Mohammed said that the referendum had been pushed from June to cater for the delays experienced.

Mohammed who also serves as the National Assembly Minority Leader said that the disagreements within the joint team of the Senate Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights and National Assembly’s Justice and the Legal Affairs Committee (JLAIC) would be resolved within two days.

“We have agreed that the referendum should now be conducted in July. We expect the joint committee to dispense with the matter in the next two days,” said Junet.

“Once the committee is done, we will consult the House leadership if we need a special sitting or just wait for the May 4, when we are set to resume our sittings as the National Assembly,” he explained.

The Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has been stuck with the two houses, which must debate it before proceeding to the IEBC and subsequently go for a referendum.

The ODM wing led by Orengo has been pushing for the reopening of the BBI document for fresh amendments, while the Jubilee wing led by Paul Mwangi is opposed to any amendments.

