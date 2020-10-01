BBI Questions Have Already Been Framed – Moses Kuria

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has hinted that the questions for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) have already been framed.

Taking to Twitter, the vocal lawmaker alludes that the questions have been framed to take a certain angle, with only two choices left.

According to Kuria, everything else will have to wait until the 2022 elections are done.

“In my honest observation, the Referendum Question has been framed. You will have 2 Choices to Vote for. These will be the choices between now and August 9th, 2022,” he wrote.

All other issues, sadly, appear to have to wait till after 2022 elections.

These remarks come at a time when the BBI debate is heightened with plans that a referendum is expected in March next year.

Earlier in September, it was reported that the referendum ship had already sailed with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake brother Raila Odinga making preparations to have it by March next year.

According to a local publication, this was confirmed by pro-handshake legislators who revealed that the report would be out earlier this month.

Further sources indicated that the main political parties in support of the handshake have been tasked with identifying county assemblies that are considered strong thus to prepare the passage of the document that will then be submitted to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

A meeting at the home of Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli earlier on is said to have sealed the deal where the BBI rallies will resume.

“The Saturday meeting was part of our strategy for BBI. We are prepared to drum up support for the BBI and referendum,” Atwoli said.

“Raila told us the report will be out very soon. I would not expect it to go beyond this month. Once it is out we will have a public discourse on the proposals. The timelines for the process would be determined by the recommendations of the task force. But I can tell you that a referendum will not go beyond March next year,” ODM Chairman John Mbadi further reiterated.

